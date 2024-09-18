School closure claims false

The Ministry of Education is alerting the public about a false announcement being shared online from a fake website pretending to be the Ministry.

This announcement wrongly claims that all schools in Fiji will be closed from today until Monday, 6th October due to an outbreak of monkeypox, with 35 new cases supposedly reported.

The Ministry of Education is advising the public that this information is completely false.

In a statement the Ministry says there has been no announcement of any school closures.

It says all schools remain open and are operating as usual, and there are no plans for any closures.

The Ministry of Education is working closely with the Ministry of Health, and confirms there are no cases of monkeypox in Fiji.

The Ministry advises everyone to only trust information from official sources.

Fijians have been urged to be careful when sharing or believing information from unofficial sources.