Safety concerns a priority for SCC

Tackling the safety issues that is plaguing the perimeters of the capital city is a priority that the Suva City Council is trying to address cohesively.

This has been highlighted by the Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa when asked bout concerns expressed regarding the safety of commuters in the Capital city

Boseiwaqa states that they have enforcement officers or marshals from the council that patrol the city on a daily basis and they will be collaborating with the police very soon through an MOU to improve safety in city.

The SCC Special Administrators chair states they are focused improvements in the cityscape.

Boseiwaqa says that currently, they are reviewing internal control measures in the council.

“So with that, we are going to complete reviewing our organizational structure, our standard operating procedure with will indicate the time line and we have officers there and we have come up with a new unit that will monitor.”

The Fiji Police Force has reiterated their stance on safety of the general public.

ACP Livai Driu states that they have met with stakeholders and they have come on board to support the Fiji police force in ensuring safety and security of the people in the city settings.

The SCC acknowledges certain areas of priorities that they wish to address in the immediate future and assures that concerns regarding the council will be addressed in a timely manner.