Rotuma faces fuel crisis

Response efforts are underway to address the lack of fuel and other necessities on Rotuma Island.

FBC News has been reliably informed that people on the island are facing a shortage of fuel, groceries in shops, and other basic necessities due to a change in the schedule of delivery by the shipping operator.

Minister of Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says he has been in discussion with the Ministry of Transport and the shipping operator to find a prompt solution to the issue.

“The need is prevalent in other areas as well, and that’s where the problem is arising: when you focus on one part of Fiji, another part of Fiji suffers. We’ve discussed it amongst ministers that this has to improve. We have to find a way to see if maybe other commercial entities can enter the market to see how they can ease the problem we are facing. These are being discussed, and maybe in the near future we will see some changes.”



Minister of Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Fiji Rotuman Association Chair, Victor Fatiaki says schools have closed as there is no fuel to transport students to classes, while water supply has been disrupted due to a lack of fuel to power the water pumps in the reservoirs.

“People don’t have the money to buy food stocks for more than a month, for two months, or if there is a delay, they can be able to sustain that period. This is not the first time; it’s been happening all the time.”

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the problem was caused when a scheduled delivery was not fulfilled by a shipping operator.

He adds that the Shipping Services is addressing the issue, and fuel should be arriving on the island this weekend, weather permitting.

FBC News understands that Goundar Shipping Ltd. is the operator under the Government Shipping Franchise Scheme.

We have reached out to Goundar Shipping for a comment but have yet to receive a response.