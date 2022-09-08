Rotuma community receives assistive devices

[Photo: Supplied]

Over twenty assistive devices including walkers, elbow crutches, and walking canes were handed over to persons with disabilities in the Rotuma Community.

This as the Ministry of Women, Children & Poverty Alleviation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme is coordinating a 2 weeks REACH program in Rotuma from 29th August to 9th September 2022.

Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Chairperson of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities Jennifer Poole says the REACH program provides a supporting mechanism for persons with disabilities to access critical knowledge and awareness.

She adds it also allows immediate on-site access to services related to social, economic, and legal issues.

The REACH program known as the “Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion” is a mobile-based service with the goal of making efficient and timely services a reality for rural and urban communities.

It also promotes the Fijian Government’s vision of “Inclusive Socio-economic Development” ensuring that no Fijian is left behind.

This Project is funded by the Government of Japan.