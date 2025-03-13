Rokara eviction sparks legal, social backlash

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating a complaint regarding an alleged arbitrary eviction in the Rokara settlement, Nasinu.

FHADC Director Loukinikini Lewaravu confirmed the investigation to FBC News, stating that it is confidential.

The eviction, which gained attention on social media, took place last Friday, with images showing people from Kalabu dismantling the property of a family of 12.

Article continues after advertisement

Traditional landowner Kolinio Tabuadrevula spoke to FBC News, explaining that the eviction decision was made after consultations with those occupying Kalabu lands, mainly in informal settlements.

He emphasized that the Vanua’s stance on drugs was a factor in the decision.

Before the eviction, the family received a seven-day notice to vacate the land.

The notice stated that failure to comply would result in the dismantling of their property.

Tabuadrevula confirmed that all relevant information and evidence were gathered, presented to the police, and reviewed with a Mataqali lawyer to ensure the eviction process was lawful.

The family of 12 is now homeless and other community members have stepped in to offer them temporary housing.

Ilisapeci Mate, a family member stated they plan to take legal action against the landowners for the damages caused during the eviction.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu reminded settlers in informal settlements to respect the decisions made by landowners in accordance with the Vanua.

Please note the amended poster code:

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.