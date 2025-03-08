Rising sugar intake threatens children’s health

The rising sugar intake among Fijian children is becoming a major concern, fueling childhood obesity and the early onset of non-communicable diseases.

Senior Nutritionist Kriti Chand points to the alarming increase in sugar consumption, particularly through sugary beverages.

She emphasizes that sugary beverages alone contain over 10 teaspoons of sugar, more than twice the WHO’s recommended daily limit, without even accounting for additional sugar from food and other drinks.

Chand also highlights a rise in cases of type 2 diabetes among children in Fiji.

“But we didn’t see a lot of cases before. But the focus is diet-related, nutrition-related, which is type 2 diabetes. The youngest person is 12 years old.”

Chand states that the food and beverages consumed by people not only impact their own health but also that of their children.

“Remember, you are not just feeding yourself. You are feeding your whole family. So, if you are eating or drinking foods that are processed, remember you are giving it to your child as well. And you are exposing them to NCDs at a very young age.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa also stresses the importance of promoting healthier alternatives for children.

Ravunawa is also calling for a coordinated approach that includes education, government regulations, and community-wide initiatives.

