RFMF committed to national reconciliation process

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander has reaffirmed the military’s commitment to the National Reconciliation process.

As work begins on the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation process, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai he emphasized that the RFMF is initiating its own internal reconciliation efforts while also supporting the broader national agenda.

RFMF has played a role in many disruptive political events and according to the Commander, it was important for RFMF to work on healing and reconciliation within.

RFMF has also started healing and reconciliation within the RFMF with recent one held in the Northern division over the weekend.



When asked to provide his view on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Commander emphasized that the military will play an active role.

“We will always be part of the National Reconciliation process. We will be doing ours first. But it doesn’t stop us from getting involved at that level as well. It’s important, I think that’s important. We’re taking the first step here.”

Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says that the RFMF’s internal efforts will complement the work of the government and the National Committee, ultimately making the overall reconciliation process smoother and more effective.

Meanwhile, the steering committee on Truth and Reconciliation Commission will be holding face to face consultation on the draft legal framework in Labasa today.

Chair Sashi Kiran emphasized the importance of reflecting on Fiji’s past to move forward as a unified nation.

“So this space can create a space for people to come out and share, and have the opportunity to hold people accountable socially, and be able to let go and heal, and articulate the narratives that we haven’t because we have been suppressing the different trauma that people have been carrying and this means all the way from 87. We’ve had diaspora reach out to us. Many people have migrated after 87 who are still wounded, or 2000 or 2006. So this really spans the entire court period to allow people to be able to engage and talk, and come forward and allow themselves and the nation to heal.”

The committee will be at Kshatriya Hall in Naodamu Labasa from 9am to 2pm today.