RFMF briefed on COVID-19 vaccination programme

The Head of Fiji’s Vaccine Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi and her team have briefed the military commander on the planned national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Commander RFMF, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, says he wants to have a heads up should the Ministry of Health require military assistance during the vaccination process.

Dr Devi says Fiji is now part of the COVAX facility, a global initiative to provide equitable access to safe and effective vaccine.

She also mentioned that Fiji is fortunate to be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine as it uses Fiji’s current cold chain systems.

Dr Devi told the military commander that the Ministry may need help with transportation, data entry and other logistics when rolling out the vaccination.