Regional private sector consultation underway

Several private sector players are participating at a Pacific Regional Private Sector Consultation in Suva today.

The consultation is a dual-organized activity between the European Union and the Pacific Islands Forum.

The PRISE programme supports Pacific Island States to trade more by increasing their capacity to access and benefit from international markets.

Concerns surrounding organic certification, kava import policies within the EU market, and transforming resource-rich indigenous communities into critical trade partners were discussed during the one-day consultation.

The PRISE hybrid consultation is the first of its kind and will be carried out over the next few months.

The Pacific Islands Forum states that there is a need to adopt a whole-of-government, stakeholder, and sector approach to enable fuller participation, which will translate to product diversification through greater private sector participation, in particular among micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Partnerships like this will help Pacific Island countries continue to enjoy increased market opportunities and greater market access to the European Union.