Ratu Wiliame urges inclusivity at UN Security Council

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called for an inclusive representation at the United Nations Security Council that reflects the voices of developing countries, particularly small island developing states.

This was his statement at the Summit of the Future Interactive Dialogue on Enhancing Multilateralism for International Peace and Security at the UN Headquarters yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame says our multilateral system must be transformed to respond to the challenges of the current era, as the nature of the threat against international security has extended beyond the traditional confines of conflict.

Article continues after advertisement

“International peace and security are fundamental for sustainable development. For this, we need strong international cooperation, diplomacy and a commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter are indispensable.”

Ratu Wiliame says Pacific Island Countries recognize the value of peace as they have experienced the horrors of its absence during the two world wars.

He says PICs must advance the region as the ocean of peace, but they need the support of their partners to actualize their endeavour for an ocean of peace.

Fiji has been a part of the collective effort to maintain peace and security through contributions to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in conflict-affected regionals around the world since 1978.