Ratu Naiqama emphasizes role of Parliamentarians

[File Photo]

Speaker of Parliament delivered a strong address at the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, stressing the role of parliamentarians in fostering dialogue, taking legislative action, and providing effective oversight to ensure social inclusion.

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says that parliamentarians have the power to address polarization along political, socio-economic, gender, ethnic, cultural, and religious lines.

The Speaker led a delegation, accompanied by the Government Whip and Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Alitia Bainivalu, and the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Naiqama says the role of parliaments and parliamentarians is increasingly moving beyond traditional legislative responsibilities.

“The role of parliaments and parliamentarians is increasingly moving beyond traditional legislative, oversight, and representative functional roles into broader responsibilities at all levels. Through Parliament-initiated dialogue, diplomacy, and innovative peacebuilding initiatives, we can advocate with our national governments to effectively address the scourge of climate change, for our long-term sustainable livelihoods and developments.”

He adds that Fiji is encouraging an inclusive process whereby parliamentarians from both the government and opposition are actively involved in inter-Parliamentary engagements and bipartisan approaches.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu chaired the Small Island Developing States Parliamentary Group Meeting on the margins of the 148th IPU Assembly.

Alitia Bainivalu and Inia Seruiratu also attended the workshop on artificial intelligence which was organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in cooperation with UNESCO, the ITU, and the Internet Governance Forum.