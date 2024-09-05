PSC announces reappointment of Permanent Secretaries

The Public Service Commission, with the agreement of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, has announced the reappointment of six permanent secretaries.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says the decision to reappoint comes after an extensive and robust recruitment process.

Rokovada says the Commission concluded that the six Permanent Secretaries are best suited to continue leading the ministries, given their deep understanding of the ministries, proven track record of success, and strong vision for the future.

Pita Tagicakirewa has been reappointed Permanent Secretary for I-Taukei Affairs, Culture,Heritage and Arts.

He will continue to serve until November next year.

Seema Sharma has been reappointed as Permanent Secretary of Local Government, while Yogesh Karan has been reappointed as Permanent Secretary of Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

Shaheen Ali has been reappointed as Permanent Secretary of Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications.

They will continue to serve until December next year.

Susan Kiran has been reappointed as Secretary to the Cabinet until June 2026.

She has also assumed the role of Permanent Secretary for Information, effective Monday, 2nd September.

Dr. Raijeli Taga has been reappointed as Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources until her reassignment to a new ministry in October 2024.

Rokovada adds that all Permanent Secretaries are Fijian nationals, which is a testament to Fiji’s expanding talent pool and the Civil Service’s success in attracting and retaining high-caliber.