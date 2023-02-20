Proposed Nasese tourism development ceased: Vosarogo

Plans for a proposed integrated tourism development along the Nasese foreshore by an overseas investor have been halted by the government.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has clarified that the development lease was given in 2018 by the previous government but this agreement expires in June this year.

He adds that the Director of Lands will write a letter to Tian Lui investment, the company identifying the conditions they have not met in the development lease.

The Lands Minister states that if the company wishes to renew the development lease, it will need to apply for a renewal and it will be at the discretion of the Director of Lands and the team.

“I have reviewed the file and will continue to monitor the remaining conditions of the development lease up until the 30th of June and by the end of that lease if they have not substantially met the development lease conditions, there is no right to a renewal. Development lease comes to an end on the last date of the lease.”

Vosarogo adds that Tian Lui Investment Company needs to be held accountable.

“There’s been less transparency from the part of Tian Lu and right now the report I’ve been getting rom my immediate staff is not encouraging to me.”

Former Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya says the FijiFirst government issued the lease.

“The lease was given and so it’s up to the Ministry of Lands and the company, I don’t know and I wouldn’t know.”

The Minister states that development leases are given to investors on the basis that they have the power of excursion, and push forward the development they have proposed in the application and this is under review.



Information about Tian Lui Investment Co is unclear however, the company was registered in 2016 supposedly by a Chinese national.

This proposed tourism development threatens the only mangrove reserve left to sustain the Lauca Bay area.

Questions sent to Tian Lui Investment Co remain unanswered.