Project strengthens community leadership

The twenty - one Melanesian communities trained under the Vakatawa Noke Project.

Twenty-one Melanesian communities in Nausori and Lami have been trained under the Vakatawa Noke Project.

The project is funded by the Prime Minister’s Office and implemented by the Rewa District Council of Social Services.

Assistant Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Sakiusa Tubuna, says these settlements often lack proper governance systems, leading to increased social conflict.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this hinders economic development, livelihoods, and infrastructure improvements.

Tubuna adds the government is working with the Fiji Council of Social Services and other NGOs to address these challenges.

Tubuna stresses that strong governance is crucial for effective resource management, dispute resolution, and sustainable development.

By building the capacity of local leaders, the project aims to foster better decision-making, create more inclusive and accountable systems, and improve residents’ quality of life.