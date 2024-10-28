Proactive health and financial support for cancer care

Being proactive about cancer symptoms and attending regular check-ups are crucial for effective prevention, early diagnosis, and overall health management.

This was stressed by the Head of Operations at FENC Fiji and a cancer survivor, Nirmala Nambiar, emphasizing that adopting a healthy lifestyle is vital for cancer prevention and overall well-being.

She is empowering individuals to take charge of their health and reduce their cancer risk.

Nambiar believes some people are unable to access the right treatment due to financial barriers.

“Financial issues are a major concern, and we need to find channels for people to access treatment. Often, patients are referred to local treatment options. While I can’t discuss specifics about local treatments, finance is the primary obstacle.”

She says that civil society organizations, the government, and corporate partners can work together to assist individuals diagnosed with cancer.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the government is working to organize educational programs aimed at enhancing public knowledge about cancer.

“It is essential to understand that breast cancer affects people of all backgrounds, regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic status, and even ethnic status. This is a universal issue that demands our collective attention and action. We must work tirelessly to ensure that access to education resources and support is made available to all members of the community.”

Kamikamica emphasizes the importance of respecting cancer survivors and those currently fighting against cancer, highlighting their strength and resilience.