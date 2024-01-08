PRF to hold a strategic workshop

Pacific Recyclers founder Amitesh Deo

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is set to hold a comprehensive strategic planning workshop to reshape the waste management landscape in Fiji.

Pacific Recyclers founder Amitesh Deo says this workshop will be carried out in collaboration with Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd.

Deo says PRF will host a series of internal workshops leading up to this pivotal strategic planning.

He adds that the workshop is being devised to drive impactful change in waste management practices.

Deo also announced that Ecological Economist Dr. Padma Lal will be the lead consultant for the development of PRF’s Strategic Plan.