PRF plans workshop to tackle organic waste

The Pacific Recycling Foundation will hold a workshop next year to address the issue of organic waste.

This was announced by the Founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation, Amitesh Deo, at an event yesterday.

Deo says that the workshop will draw on their strategic plan for the next three to five years.

“Part of how we deal with organic waste and all streams of waste will be discussed, and clear implementation plans will be developed. This is not about policy development; we already have draft national policies. Our strategy focuses on how to actually implement clear plans.”

The main aim of their strategic plan will involve the management and collection of all waste streams, with a particular emphasis on organic waste.

The foundation hopes that, after the launch of the strategic plan, people will be able to see the differences on the ground.