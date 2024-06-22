Pretrial conference set for alleged murderer

Ajay Kumar, accused of the murder of his de facto partner Saleshni Devi, is scheduled to appear at the High Court in Lautoka on September 25th for a crucial pretrial conference.

The case stems from an incident on 25th of September 2021, where Devi’s body was reportedly discovered in a vehicle at the base of a cliff in Teidamu, Lautoka.

Since then, legal proceedings have been underway to address the allegations against Kumar.

State lawyer Shreta Prakash informed High Court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza today that all pretrial matters had been addressed and that the pretrial checklist was finalized.

However, she noted that the prosecution had yet to file the list of witnesses for the trial.

In a notable development, Defence lawyer Jitendra Reddy made an oral application requesting permission for Kumar to temporarily leave for Ba to participate in a prayer ceremony.

Justice Hamza granted this request, extending Kumar’s bail in the process.