President responds to Duru

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru confirms that the President has responded to his letter.

However, Duru says he is unable to release details about the correspondence.

Duru only states that President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says that he will not rush in calling for the first sitting of Parliament following the election.

The SODELPA GS says he will be calling a press conference later this afternoon.

In a letter addressed to the President and Secretary-General of Parliament, Duru requested a deferment of the first Parliament sitting, claiming anomalies by SODELPA members who voted for the party to partner with the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party to form government.