Prepare for water shortage as dry spell looms: Ro Filipe

[File Photo]

Rainfall observations recorded over the last three months indicate that Fiji is well and truly in its dry season, with rainfall amounts well below the normal monthly average.

As a result, the Water Authority of Fiji has released information on several water reservoirs that are now at critical levels.

With the current dry spell expected to persist for at least the next 2 months, the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport is working closely with relevant authorities and critical sectors such as tourism, health, and education in monitoring the situation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is also planning necessary measures to lessen the effects and to keep the public informed.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says WAF will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as needed.

In the meantime, Ro Filipe says the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development to supply water to affected areas, including maritime communities.