PRB urges resident’s responsibility

The Public Rental Board General Manager is urging residents to take better care of the flats they are living in, as many flats are being abused, leading to increased maintenance costs and higher expenses.

Timoci Naleba stated the importance of maintaining the properties to ensure a safe and comfortable living environment for all residents and to avoid additional financial burdens on the board.

He added that the board is engaging with residents to assess community conditions and understand their needs, aiming to improve living conditions and ensure well-maintained flats for the benefit of both residents and the overall community.

“This is something that is also important in terms of our community work because landscapes are a very important element in ensuring that our tenants enjoy the environment they are in.”

Naleba added that they are refocusing on maintaining their estates, particularly addressing the issue of rubbish, as a lot of waste is being generated.

He stated that while it is easier for the Public Rental Board to manage waste within their properties, they hope to collaborate with local councils in the future for better waste collection and management.