Prasad visits Balevuto to address false rumors

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad has visited the Balevuto Dam in Ba accompanied by representatives from the Water Authority yesterday.

The visit was prompted by baseless rumours suggesting the presence of dead cattle carcasses in the dam, which had caused unnecessary concern and misinformation within the community.

The Minister was briefed by WAF officials about the rumours and their efforts to debunk these falsehoods.

Prasad also inspected the dam area and held discussions with experts to clarify the situation and assure the public of the water source’s safety.

“I am told that by end of November everything will be done and that there would be supply, undisrupted supply of water, not only to residents in Balevuto, but also the infrastructure plans that water authority of Fiji has for the Western division will obviously alleviate a lot of the concerns that we currently see in parts of Lautoka and in parts of Nadi.”

Prasad says there was a lot of unnecessary alarm created by some people deliberately and the Water Authority staff had all the tests that have been done by experts show that there was nothing of the kind that was claimed in the water.

During the visit, the Minister and WAF officials reiterated the government’s dedication to providing accurate information to the public and ensuring that water sources are secure and contamination-free.

They also discussed the importance of community engagement to dispel rumours and maintain trust in public services.

The Minister also visited the Balevuto Health Centre for the assessment of its structural integrity.