Prasad pushes for investor-friendly environment

The government is setting a bold course for economic expansion, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad emphasizing the critical need for an investor-friendly environment.

This initiative, he says aims to drive consistent economic growth of four to five per cent annually over the next 25 to 30 years.

Professor Prasad highlighted the importance of fostering a business-friendly climate.

He states that creating a favorable environment for investors is essential for our economic development and long-term success.

“From investors, from people who want to come and visit Fiji, from our diaspora, our remittances since 2022 have continued to rise. We are expecting about $1.3 billion in 2024, which is fueling spending, growth, and business activity in our economy.”

To build on this momentum, Prof Prasad says the government plans to overhaul existing policies to enhance transparency and streamline the business environment.

These reforms are designed to simplify operations for businesses and support their growth in Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica also states that the government’s collaboration with the private sector is part of a broader strategy to implement inclusive and diverse economic policies.

As part of its strategic vision, the coalition government is set to introduce the National Development Plan.

Prof Prasad says that the blueprint will outline a clear path toward transforming Fiji’s economy and achieving sustainable development.