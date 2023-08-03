Prasad expresses concern over misinformation on food prices

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has raised alarm over the rampant spread of misinformation and fake news on social media platforms.

He says these misleading reports claim that food item prices have surged by 15 per cent, causing anxiety among Fijians.

The Minister clarified that the actual increase occurred in the value-added tax, which rose from nine percent to 15 percent.

“So there is a six per cent increase on some of the items now if the freight costs because, post COVID during COVID, the freight cost went up quite significantly. Now that is coming down so in some cases even with the 15 per cent with the six percent additional on top of the 9%, the freight costs could bring it down.”

Prof. Prasad highlighted that during the formulation phase of the 2023–2024 budget, the Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhary, shared a list of 21 food items, insinuating a 15 per cent VAT hike.

He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation by the police, as the deliberate dissemination of misinformation can instil fear and anxiety in the public.

Prof. Prasad reaffirmed that the government crafted the budget and openly communicated that the 2023–2024 National Budget is well-balanced.

The Finance Minister added that this budget lays the groundwork for sustainable progress, inspiring confidence among the population.