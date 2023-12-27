Polytech partners with Fiji Muslim League signing of an agreement between the two organizations last week.

The Pacific Polytech will be utilizing the Fiji Muslim League’s Nadi premises for advancing technical training and skill development in Fiji.

Fiji Muslim League’s Executive Member Abdul Khan says the agreement, which is an initial period of five years, will help to develop skills in Fiji through promoting education and learning in the country.

Polytech Director, Peni Taoi, says there are over 1,000 students from all walks of life who have either completed their training or are currently undergoing training at various campuses of Polytech.

Pacific Polytech has campuses at Nabua, Nausori, Tavua, Lautoka, and Labasa.

The campus in Nadi will be established in early January.