SODELPA applicants must show support from voters

Individuals who want to stand as candidates for the Social Democratic Liberal Party will need to be endorsed by the people.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the party is aware that some people used SODELPA to gain a platform.

“Moving forward, SODELPA is very strict on team players- we want to bring in team players and those who will be loyal to the party. We are very much aware of some people who came in and used SODELPA as a platform to get into parliament, they regained the publicity that they required, and halfway through their term they left the party and the supporters that voted for them and decided to move on elsewhere.”

Under the Party’s internal requirements, candidates will have to select the constituency they want to represent, the people of that constituency will then be asked whether they support a particular applicant.

Duru says all current SODELPA MPs will also need to go through a process in order to become confirmed candidates.

Meanwhile, SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu says he will stand for a political party that fights for and looks out for the interest of his voters.

Bulitavu says he will first need to have a discussion with his voters regarding the party of their choice and a party that can carry forward their aspirations and development needs.

“Those that are opposing the current Government, their main aim is to unseat the Government but if you look at the basic role of any Government and that is to provide policies for the people and I think the current Government, the budget provisions plus programs that are currently being implemented are assisting mainly Fijians, especially in the rural and peri urban areas.”

SODELPA has approved an interview panel for applicants including Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and Rewa High Chief and founding member Ro Teimumu Kepa.