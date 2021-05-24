SODELPA and Unity Fiji to likely enter MOU

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is now drafting a memorandum of understanding for a pre-election working relationship with Unity Fiji.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru revealed this after his Party backed away from the possibility of working with Rabuka’s The People’s Alliance, which has signed an MOU with the National Federation Party.

Duru says they are finalizing the proposed MOU.

“We can discuss that sometimes early next week. A team will sit down together again and look through it. As soon as we come to an agreement, it will be formalized.”

When asked that Unity Fiji does not have the budget for a large-scale campaign, Duru says whatever either party brings to the table will be important.

He says in his capacity as the General Secretary he will make sure that SODELPA’s interest is protected.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube appears uninterested in forming a post-election coalition but says he is willing to collaborate with SODELPA and the Fiji Labour Party before the election.

“We are talking with them, we are still talking with them. It’s too early for me to reveal the discussion with that. So that’s where we are heading but most probably is that all of us will contest the election on our own.”

SODELPA and Unity Fiji are however not too happy with NFP and The People Alliance signing an agreement.

The two parties claim SODELPA and NFP backed away from their plan to form a pre-election working relationship with them.