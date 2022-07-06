SODELPA and Unity Fiji sign MOU

The Social Democratic Liberal Party and Unity Fiji have signed a memorandum of understanding for a working relationship prior to and post-election.

The relationship between SODELPA and Unity Fiji, according to SODELPA head Viliame Gavoka, is because they have many things in common.

“Both parties support similar policies, and fundamentally uplift the lives of the people of Fiji. We possess moderate political values, and are both identified as liberal democrats on the political spectrum. “

Gavoka says the parties have responded to the public’s need for real change and that this combination is the only one that can do so.

Unity Fiji leader, Savenaca Narube says they are strong in prioritizing people’s interests and is pleased that SODELPA shares this same philosophy.

“First, it is a partnership and agreement that we can work together during the campaign, to pull all our resources wherever possible. The second thing this MOU does, after the election – SODELPA and Unity Fiji can work together to form the next government. “

Narube says this MOU fulfils the people’s desire for change.

According to the MOU, the two political parties will present their own candidates and develop their respective manifestos.