Rabuka waits on some SODELPA MPs

The People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka revealed that he is only waiting for Social Democratic Liberal Party Members of Parliament who worked well with him.

Rabuka revealed this at a press briefing during his recent visit to New Zealand.

The People’s Alliance Leader was asked about how many MPs he expects to join him.

He stated he is only looking at SODELPA MPs.

“I’m looking at the SODELPA list of candidates and I’m looking out at those who had worked well with me in SODELPA and whether they have applied to SODELPA or not and those are the only people that I’m looking at.”

Rabuka says that George Shiu Raj, the former Vice President of SODELPA has approached him with interest to join his party.