Poor governance claims forced Unity Fiji GS to resign

Founding member and former General Secretary of Unity Fiji intends to remain in politics even though he has resigned from the party.

Satish Kumar claims poor governance and lack of accountability within the party forced him to resign.

Kumar claims this is an unfortunate move but the continuous professional shortcomings he noticed over the years have prompted him to move on.

“We are running a political party, it’s for the people by the people. We are very good at pointing fingers at others. We complain its dictatorship, bad governance what is all this ?.”

Kumar claims the party has not had any Annual General Meeting in the past five years and the executives continuously breached the party’s constitution.

In response, Party Leader Savenaca Narube says Kumar led a small group who disregarded the Board’s decision to defer the AGM by two weeks due to the increase in COVID cases and to allow other branches to mobilize their memberships.

“He was already suspended from General Secretary and board member.”

Narube says Kumar resigned voluntarily from the party last month.

Earlier this week, the party signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Social Democratic Liberal Party.