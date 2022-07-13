PA not out to do illegal work

[File Photo]

The People’s Alliance Party says it has no desire to do anything illegal in the country.

This comes after FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum lodged a complaint against PA and the National Federation Party.

The complaint includes the two parties publicizing flyers regarding their campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the parties are not in compliance with the Electoral Laws.

PA General Secretary, Sakeasi Ditoka says this has been the second public attack against their fundraising efforts by the FijiFirst Party.

Ditoka says they are following those rules, which have been set.