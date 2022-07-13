NFP denies claims

[File Photo]

The National Federation Party claims complaints made by FijiFirst against one of its members are of an old video recording.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum last night revealed that the party had lodged another set of complaints to the Register of Political Parties and the Supervisor of Elections.

Sayed-Khaiyum says one complaint is against an individual named Ahmed Bhamji from the National Federation Party who has been making claims about the Tertiary Education Loans Service.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, during a recent NFP campaign, the individual claimed that TELS is lifetime slavery.

However, today, NFP General Secretary Seini Nabou claims the video showing Bhamji talking about TELS was not at any recent meeting.

She says it is from a livestream of the last rally for the 2018 general elections on Saturday, November 10th, 2018, at Rishikul Primary School, which can be clearly found on the NFP Facebook page.

Nabou says the evidence that has been submitted shows it was extracted from a ‘Vote for Change’ Facebook page, adding the party is not associated with this page.

Questions have been sent to Sayed-Khaiyum.