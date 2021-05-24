Home

Politics

Gavoka summoned by police

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:30 pm
Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka. [Source: SODELPA]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka is currently being questioned at the Police CID Headquarters in Suva.

Gavoka arrived at the CID office after being summoned.

It is believed that he is summoned in relation to the comments made regarding the proposed amendment to the i-Taukei Land Trust Act.

The SODELPA Leader had also raised a petition in Parliament to withdraw the Bill, however, this was rejected by the Speaker of the house.

