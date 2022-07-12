FijiFirst lodges new complaints

FijiFirst has lodged another set of complaints to the Register of Political Parties and the Supervisor of Elections.

General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the first complaint is against an individual from the National Federation Party who has been making claims about the Tertiary Education Loans Service.

According to Sayed-Khaiyum, during a recent NFP campaign the individual claimed that TELS is lifetime slavery.

He says the individual made an absurd comparison between TELS and the Girmitiyas.

“If anyone obtains tertiary education through TELS he called it the Girmit, it’s of course absurd to compare with Girmit and in fact an insult to the Girmitiyas and their descendants.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the individual made false accusations about the TELS repayment as well.

He also shot down the claims by the individual that the interest rate for TELS is high.

“If you come from a family who earns less than $25,000 a year, the interest rate is actually zero percent. If your family earns between $25,000 and $50,000 a year, the interest rate is half a percent.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this interest is applicable throughout the term of the loan.

He expressed disappointment that no one from NFP addressed the individual’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum says they’ve also lodged a complaint against NFP and The People’s Alliance.

The complaint includes the two parties publicizing flyers regarding their campaign.

He says the parties are not in compliance with the Electoral Laws.