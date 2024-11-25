Police refute claims of drug injection in coconuts

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu

The Police Force has clarified that there are no reports of individuals injecting drugs in coconuts.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu is reassuring the public that reports of police officers intercepting two individuals who were allegedly injecting drugs into coconuts are not true.

ACP Driu confirms that on Thursday last week, the Samabula operations team was on mobile patrol in the Namadi area when they were approached by an individual who stated that two men were seen acting suspiciously around the area.

The operations team responded to the incident and found the two walking along a footpath where they were searched with nil findings.

ACP Driu says the two are known for selling coconut along Princess Road which could have led to speculation regarding the incident, however, this was not the case as per the report attended to by the officers on patrol.

ACP Driu assures the public that there is no report of such incident as claimed.

The Fiji Police Force encourages the sharing of information via the following platforms whereby information shared will be kept confidential, and issues can also be verified by authorities.