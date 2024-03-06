Police officers among those charged by ODPP

Office of the Director of Public Prosecution

Three juveniles and two police officers were among the 59 people charged with a total of 90 counts of serious offences in last month.

This was part of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution’s statistics on Serious Crime in the second month of this year.

A 47-year-old police officer was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, one count of dangerous driving and one count of failure to comply with requirements after an accident.

In another incident, a 40-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 45-year-old wife.

An 18-year-old man was charged with one count of murder for allegedly striking a man with a chopper which resulted in the victim’s death.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with manslaughter.

A 30-year-old man was also charged with manslaughter.

There was another incident where a 48-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 25-year-old nephew.

A 33-year-old man was charged with arson and criminal intimidation.

A 58-year-old man was charged for allegedly causing grievous harm to his 59-year-old brother. There was one incident where a 41-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 31-year-old sister.

Another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 28-year-old de facto partner. The accused person allegedly struck the victim’s back with a cane knife.

In another case, a 40-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful wounding.