Police look for missing teen

Missing person, Talei Davetawalu [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 16-year-old Talei Davetawalu, who has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Davetawalu was last seen on December 15th leaving her Cunningham home for a holiday job.

Police say she had communicated that she was in Votualevu, however there has been no further communication since.

A missing person’s report was lodged at the Valelevu Police Station this morning.

Anyone with information on Davetawalu’s whereabouts are urged to call Crimestoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.