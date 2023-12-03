Police investigate mysterious death

Police are actively looking into the case of a taxi driver found dead with injuries in Qalitu, Lautoka yesterday.

Two investigation teams are working on leads in Ba and Lautoka.

Senior Superintendent of Police Iakobo Vaisewa says they will wait for the post-mortem results before officially determining the cause of the 36-year-old victim’s death.

The deceased from Varavu in Ba had told his family he was taking a passenger to Qalitu but failed to return.

His empty vehicle was discovered in Lautoka.

Police investigation is ongoing.