Police investigate manager's death

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa says they are conducting the necessary investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of the 41-year-old acting resort manager in Wailoaloa, Nadi.

He said Police will keep an open mind and will investigate the case to firmly establish the cause of the death.

“We will not be drawn into speculation and assure the victim’s family of conduct of a thorough investigation,” said ACP Waqa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Police Force is calling for patience and says it will make further comment once the investigation is completed.