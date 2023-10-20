Police Force commended for efforts

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation have commended the Fiji Police Force for their unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and peace within the Central Division.

This as the Force revealed an impressive 11 percent reduction in reported crimes.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they are thrilled by the positive transformations observed recently.

Lockington says while they are quick to raise concerns or criticize unacceptable service, they should be just as quick to offer thanks to the many police officers who maintain the peace, have stepped up their efforts in response to our raised concerns.

The enhanced efforts by the Force to reduce crime and maintain a higher visibility and presence in city areas have been warmly welcomed by both FHTA and FCEF.

FHTA and FCEF also organized an impromptu morning tea for nearby police officers, taking the opportunity to personally convey their appreciation for the tireless work of these dedicated officers in maintaining public safety.