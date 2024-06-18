Police continue to register cases of unlawful drug possession

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force has arrested 15 people for unlawful possessions from last Friday until yesterday morning.

In another two fresh cases in the Southern Division three men were arrested after being found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says an officer on foot patrol along Makita Road in Narere arrested and seized white substances believed to be methamphetamine from a 24-year-old man.

Article continues after advertisement

A snap road check conducted by officers from the Valelevu Traffic Unit along Khalsa Road resulted in the arrest of two men.

ACP Driu says the officers noticed the two acting in a suspicious manner, and a search conducted in their vehicle led to the discovery of white substances believed to methamphetamine.

With the earlier cases, six of the 15 arrests were made in the Eastern Division following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Other arrests were made for unlawful possession in the Western Division, with one case reported by the manager of a business entity after discovering white substances believed to be methamphetamine inside a company truck.

In the Southern Division, arrests were made in the Lami and Raiwaqa areas.

ACP Driu says people can expect snap checks to be conducted as Operation Yavirau is underway with the intent of disrupting and destabilizing criminal elements and drug related offences.