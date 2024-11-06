Police call for help in identifying accident victim

The victim's tattoo and the clothes he wore during the incident [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Traffic investigators are appealing for assistance in identifying a victim involved in a fatal accident near Talenaua in Navua on Friday.

According to Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, the incident occurred at around 1 am when a 36-year-old driver allegedly ran over a man who was lying in the middle of the road.

The victim was immediately taken to Navua Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

SSP Divuana says investigators conducted enquiries and are yet to identify the victim who is an iTaukei male believed to be in his late 20s.

Police have released photos of the man’s clothing and a tattoo located on his left arm in the hope that someone may come forward with information.

The Director Traffic is requesting the public to contact 9905 633 if they have any information which could assist in identifying the victim.