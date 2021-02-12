PM to visit cyclone affected schools in the North

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his delegation are expected to visit cyclone affected schools in Bua and Macuata, Vanua Levu today.

Bainimarama was this morning briefed on the progress of rehabilitation works by Heads of Departments in the North following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana.

The State of Natural Disaster in the Northern Division has been extended for another 20 days.

The decision to extend the existing State of Natural Disaster was made by Cabinet on Saturday.

The extension is effective from today.