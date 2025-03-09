PM stresses on parental role

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the war against crime, drugs and other social issues, must start from home.

He joined the members of Nasareci Methodist Church in Namaka, Nadi for their Father’s Day church service.

Rabuka took the opportunity to emphasise the important role that parents play in a family- one family at a time.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that as parents, they must set the right example for their children.

The Prime Minister adds that if the children need guidance, parents should be there to teach them.

He states that everything a child does begins at home, and it is the parents responsibility to lead them in the right direction.

In his Father’s Day messages he reminded those present the importance of communication, teaching good values and building a brighter future for our children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.