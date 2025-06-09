PM orders Naucukidi to respond to complaint

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [file photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has ordered Acting Corrections Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi to respond within seven days to a complaint lodged against him.

FBC News understands the complaint with Police alleges criminal intimidation.

Rabuka says these are serious matters and once Naucukidi responds, the Constitutional Offices Commission will have another seven days to decide on the next step.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the COC has made a decision regarding suspended Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, and the Solicitor-General as Secretariat will reveal the findings.

