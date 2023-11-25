PM committed to a freer and more democratic nation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the amendments made by parliament to four key laws, including the Itaukei Affairs Act 1944, the Employment Relations Act 2007, the Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010, and the Local Government Act 1972.

Rabuka says that the amendments reflect the commitment of the Coalition Government to a freer and more democratic nation.

He says the iTaukei Affairs Act will now allow the reinstatement of the Great Council of Chiefs after it was suspended in 2007 and its legislative provisions were repealed in 2012 by the previous government.

He also confirms that every step of this process will involve indigenous people and chiefs in respecting their right to “free, prior, informed consent.

Rabuka adds that enacting the Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2023 will restore the rights of workers and comply with obligations under the International Labour Organization.

“The amendment to the Employment Relations Act restores the definition of “essential services,” increases the time limit for workers in essential services to lodge grievances, and addresses the restriction of labour rights introduced in 2011 in the Essential Industries Decree.”

He adds that parliament also made an important amendment to the 2010 Mahogany Industry Development Act, which was made without the consent of landowners, and endorsed the bill with a commitment to extensive consultations with landowners and stakeholders.

“It is imperative to correct anomalies, uphold transparency, and ensure the comprehensive development of the mahogany industry.”

Lastly, Rabuka highlighted that the Local Government Amendment Bill 2023 will allow the restoration of democracy through fair and inclusive local government elections, which is essential to ensuring the voice of ratepayers is heard in management affairs.