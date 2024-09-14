PM applauds China's poverty-fighting strategy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with the President of China Xi Jinping during his recent visit to China [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised China’s impressive rise from being isolated to becoming a major global economic and military power.

Speaking on the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka talked about how China has changed and what that means for the world.

Rabuka looked back at China’s early days, saying it was once cut off from the rest of the world by a “bamboo curtain.”

Despite these early challenges, China has become a global leader by focusing on fighting poverty and growing its economy.

“They do not rely on government assistance like what some Fijians do, they work to be more sustainable from the resources they have.”

Rabuka highlighted that China’s success comes from moving away from relying on government help and instead empowering people to take care of themselves.

This shift, he says has made China more resilient and economically strong.

He notes that the growing partnership between Fiji and China shows a strong commitment to mutual progress.

The government leader says that during his visit to China, he not only observed the country’s development but also learned about the best way forward.