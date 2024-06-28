PM announces new Minister for Fisheries and Forestry

Aliti Bainivalu

Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Alitia Bainivalu, will ascend to the portfolio of Minister for Fisheries and Forestry.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the announcement this afternoon upon receiving the resignation of Kalaveti Ravu.

Ravu is facing a charge of abuse of office by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It is alleged that between July 25, 2023, and August 31, 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.



Kalaveti Ravu

Rabuka stated that Ravu’s successor has extensive experience in the fisheries sector as a former senior Fisheries Officer.

He added that Bainivalu is highly qualified, holding a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the South Pacific and a Master’s degree in Marine Science from the Tokyo University of Marine Science & Technology.