News

Plans to certify RFMF Blackrock camp

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 23, 2022 8:26 am

The Australian government is collaborating with the Fijian government to designate the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Blackrock camp as a regional training centre.

According to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, this will ensure that the world-class training centre benefits not only RFMF members, but also defence forces from across the Pacific region.

Marles adds that this will improve the capability and productivity of Pacific defence forces.

“So, you know, this is I think the huge opportunity for us to work closely together. You know, I don’t think that involves any particular degree of more or less militarization of our communities. I think what it just means is that our defense forces are more experienced and much more capable, much more potent by virtue of the opportunity of working more closely together and that’s what I think both of us are secondary.”

According to Marles, defence is a strong component of the bilateral relationship, which can be seen in all aspects of government and the private sector.

Australia and Fiji recently signed a Status of Forces Agreement at the RFMF Blackrock camp in Nadi to cement their Vuvale partnership.

