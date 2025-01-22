Plans in place to expand water supply

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau [right] during the opening of the Nabouwalu Water Treatment Plant

The Ministry of Public Works is aware of the need for a full standard water supply to villages and rural communities in Bua.

Speaking at the opening of the Nabouwalu Water Treatment Plant, Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted the Ministry’s vision to expand the pipeline from Nabouwalu to nearby settlements.

He adds that while the capacity of the new water treatment plant is not as large as Waila, Wailoku, or Waimanu, expansion is possible.

“The developments in terms of our rural communities, which is why we are looking into the deliverables in that area, rural water. And in the next budget, and even now, I’ve emphasized to the ministry that we need to move forward with that, have project teams, identify, and just do it.”

The Nabouwalu treatment plant is also part of the infrastructure plan supporting the ongoing development of the Nabouwalu Township, which is currently 50% complete.